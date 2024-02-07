Advertisement

EV launch: To deepen its hold in India EV market, Ola Electric on February 2 launched S1X 4kWh with a powerful 6kW motor and a long range of 190 Km. The all new S1X 4kWh is priced at INR 1,09,999 with deliveries starting April 2024 onwards.

The company has also announced an extended battery warranty of eight years or up to 80,000 km across all its products, addressing customer concerns about battery health and eliminating the biggest barrier to the EV adoption.

Founder of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, said, “The all-new S1 X 4kWh is an extremely compelling value proposition with an extended range of 190 Kms at an highly accessible price point. Our eight year extended battery warranty at no added cost coupled with the expansion of our service and charging network across India will set a new will elevate the ownership experience."

"With these initiatives, we have addressed all possible barriers to 2W EV adoption, and we are confident that these will further accelerate the transition to EVs across the country," he said.

Range, Price of S1 X 4kWh

The new S1X 4kWh gets an Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range of 190 kms with top speed of 90 Km/h with a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 secs.

The scooter comes with a powerful 6 kW motor and offers blistering quick performance and superior ride quality.

The S1X 4 kWh is aggressively priced at par with the internal combustion engine (ICE) models and caters to customers with different range requirements.

The S1X is available in the colour scheme of 'Red Velocity', 'Midnight, 'Vogue', 'Stellar', 'Funk', 'Porcelain white' and 'Liquid Silver'.

The latest e-scooter Built on the most-advanced and sophisticated Gen-2 platform, the S1 X range is designed for customers with different daily commute needs.

The entire S1X range 4 kWh, 3 kWh, 2 kWh is available for purchase from Rs 109,999, Rs 89,999, and Rs 79,999, respectively. The deliveries for these models will commence from April 2024.

Extended Battery Warranty

The e-bike has been introduced with an eight year/80,000 Kms extended battery warranty for its entire range of products at no extra cost. With this, the company has addressed the biggest barrier for EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles by 2X of ICE vehicles.

Expansion of service network

Ola Electric has also announced plans to expand its service network by 50 per cent from the current 414 service centres to 600 centre by April 2024.

Fast-charging network

Additionally, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm has announced plans to ramp up its fast-charging network rapidly to 10,000 points by the next quarter. The company has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW and is available for purchase at INR 29,999.

Ola Electric’s scooter portfolio now has six products starting from S1 Pro (2nd Generation) priced at Rs 1,47,499, is the company’s flagship scooter, while S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999.

The S1X has four variants , S1 X+, S1 X (4kWh), and S1 X (3kWh), S1 X (3Kwh). The S1 X+ range is available for purchase at Rs 99,999.