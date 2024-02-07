Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Ola introduces electric bike in Hyderabad and Delhi

Ola e-bike fares range from Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km and Rs 75 for 15 km, according to the company.

Business Desk
Ola launches e-bike services in new cities
Ola launches e-bike services in new cities | Image:Ola.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

e-bike: The ride-hailing platform Ola has introduced e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad, while also informing on the prices for the e-bike services. 

The Ola e-bike fares range from Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km and Rs 75 for 15 km, according to an company statement. 

Advertisement

Apart from Delhi, Ola is planning to start the e-bike service in Bengaluru. The ride-sharing platform has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru to service its e-bike fleet.

The company has plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers across three cities in the next two months and gradually scale up its service across the country by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Hemant Bakshi, CEO of Ola Mobility, said: “Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India," citing media reports.

In September last year, the Bangalore-headquartered firm had launched a pilot project for an e-bike service in Bangalore.

Advertisement

“In line with the company's vision and growth strategy of serving 1 billion Indians and nationwide penetration with electrification, Ola plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next 2 months across Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore,” the company said.
 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement