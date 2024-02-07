Ola introduces electric bike in Hyderabad and Delhi

Advertisement

e-bike: The ride-hailing platform Ola has introduced e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad, while also informing on the prices for the e-bike services.

The Ola e-bike fares range from Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km and Rs 75 for 15 km, according to an company statement.

Apart from Delhi, Ola is planning to start the e-bike service in Bengaluru. The ride-sharing platform has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru to service its e-bike fleet.

The company has plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers across three cities in the next two months and gradually scale up its service across the country by the end of the year.

Hemant Bakshi, CEO of Ola Mobility, said: “Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India," citing media reports.

In September last year, the Bangalore-headquartered firm had launched a pilot project for an e-bike service in Bangalore.

“In line with the company's vision and growth strategy of serving 1 billion Indians and nationwide penetration with electrification, Ola plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next 2 months across Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore,” the company said.

