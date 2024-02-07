Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Ola MoveOS 4 introduced with Ola Maps, and AI-based indicator control

One of the most notable updates includes the enhanced navigation experience due to Ola Maps

Ola MoveOS 4 introduced with Ola Maps
Ola MoveOS 4 introduced with Ola Maps | Image:Ola Electric
EV software: Ola Electric on January 18 announced a nation-wide rollout of Move OS4 for its electrical scooters, marking the third major software update in the last two years. The electrical two-wheeler-maker's MoveOS 4 introduction should get completed within 7 days.  

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer for Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “We received an overwhelming response for the beta roll out and we are absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of MoveOS 4 software."

Image credit: Ola Electric

With MoveOS 4, the Ola S1 Gen 1 scooter portfolio, S1 Pro (2nd Generation), and S1 Air will get over 100 feature improvements.

Image credit: Ola Electric

Pertinent features

One of the most notable updates includes the enhanced navigation experience due to Ola Maps. This feature enables a faster and more accurate search function with improved routing.

The redesigned user interface allows riders to access essential features without leaving the navigation screen.

Image credit: Ola Electric

Additionally, Ola Maps allows users to designate favourite locations for a highly personalized navigation experience, while pushing locations from their phone to scooter via bluetooth and locating their scooter from the Ola Electric app, the company said.

The consumer base will now have access to an improved ‘Hill Descent Control’ and the introduction of ‘Cruise Control in eco-mode’.

Part of the latest software update, an AI-based indicator control will turn off indicators automatically, minimize manual commands and learn about user preferences to personalize the experience, it said.

Image credit: Ola Electric

e-Ride updates

The latest upgrade also introduces ‘Favorites-Only Calling’ for streamlined and distraction free communication, ‘Resettable Tripmeters’ for trip tracking, and "Moods" feature.

The MoveOS 4 introduces a “Care” mood allowing the community to connect with the Ola Electric mission through real time information about C02 savings and cost savings on screen widgets.

On the other hand, the ‘Concert Mode’ enables the host user to play synchronized music across multiple Ola scooters and put on a coordinated light show in synchronization with the music.

Image credit: Ola Electric

Futuristic characteristics  

MoveOS4 introduces a new ‘Ride Journal’ on the Ola Electric app known as Companion App (CApp), enabling users to share their riding milestones and badges.

The consumer base of the Bengaluru based two-wheeler player Users can now view ride metrics, charging and riding-based energy insights to improve energy efficiency and range.

The CApp now offers a ‘Dark Mode’ option and convenient phone widgets for quick access to key scooter information and commonly used actions.

This upgrade facilitates OTA software updates via the CApp, while enhancing security with biometric lock options (face ID or fingerprint) enhancing privacy and security.

Image credit: Ola Electric

Advanced control

MoveOS4 enhances the ownership experience with features like Geofencing and Timefencing to enable users to define specific operating areas and timeframes for the scooter.

The 'Tamper Detection’ and ‘Fall Detection’ powered by AI, alerts users on the CApp in real-time if any unauthorized tampering or a fall is detected. Besides, the upgrade introduces a passcode reset option via Bluetooth or the cloud for easy recovery in case of forgotten passcodes.

Recently, Ola recently expanded its S1 portfolio to five scooters with S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X (3kWh), S1 X (2kWh), and  S1 X+.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

