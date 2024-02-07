Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Only zero-emission cars curb air pollution, reduce oil imports: Tata Motors

Business Desk
Tata Motors
Tata Motors | Image:Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vehicle Pollution: Only zero emission cars can curb air pollution, cut rising fuel imports and attain net zero targets, said Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra.

In the backdrop of rising demands for tax cuts on hybrid cars, the senior Tata Motors official said that such vehicles do not align with the key national objectives of achieving net carbon-zero target, improving air quality levels, and reducing fossil fuel imports.

Hybrid and CNG technologies in cars aid in improving fuel efficiency and complying with emission-related regulatory compliances, however it cannot be compared with fully battery powered electric vehicles (EVs).

Chandra said that the government already supports hybrid vehicles in terms of lower taxation and there is no need to bring those at par with electric vehicles, according to a PTI report.

Chandra said that there is a push to give hybrids "unnecessary status" as compared with EVs. The government however has been very supportive and firm regarding the support to the EVs, he said.

The total tax incidence on hybrid vehicles in the country is 43 per cent, which is inclusive of GST, while battery electric vehicles attract a tax of about 5 per cent.

Domestic automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are focussing on battery electric vehicles while Japanese automakers like Toyota, Suzuki and Honda are betting on hybrid technology in their cars in the domestic market.

A hybrid car has more than one source of power. Usually, it combines a conventional combustion engine with an electric motor to run the vehicle.

"The hybrid is actually a fossil fuel vehicle which is being presented as an EV because it uses a motor and a miniscule battery pack. Essentially it uses fossil fuel as the energy source," Chandra said, citing a PTI report.

He further said, "Why should there be a differentiated treatment for a fossil fuel-based technology."

(With PTI Inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:49 IST

