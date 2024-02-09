Advertisement

Power-centric vehicle: German luxury carmaker Porsche has facelifted the Taycan for the first time since it went into production in 2019, but unlike most facelifts, Taycan gets a ton of electrical upgrades, allowing it to become more powerful, and efficient.

Powertrain, specs

While the automaker has not revealed the detailed specs of all the variants, the company said every model in the line-up is much more powerful, and faster.

The most pertinent updates have been made to the rear axle motor, now producing up to 109 hp higher than before, depending on the model. All motors are lighter, and get revised internals for better efficiency and more power, as per an Auto Car India report.

In its top-rung Turbo S guise, the Taycan now produces 952 hp when using launch control, up from 761 hp of the outgoing model.

This now makes the Taycan the most powerful Porsche ever, taking over from the 887 hp of 918 Spyder hypercar with a 0-100 kph sprint time falling down from 2.8 seconds to just 2.4 seconds, it said.

However, it’s the base rear-wheel drive model that sees the biggest jump in off-the-line performance, accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds – up 0.6 seconds from the outgoing version.

The base now produces 483 hp, up from 326 hp of the outgoing model.

Additionally, variants equipped with the Sport Chrono package get a ‘push to pass’ button that offers a temporary boost of 95 hp for a maximum of 10 seconds at a time, it added.

Porsche Taycan battery, range

Porsche has improved on the battery and range, especially since the range has never been a strong suit of the outgoing Taycan.

There’s a new battery with revised cell chemistry, gross capacity for the larger performance battery plus has gone up from 93.4 kWh to 105 kWh, and the 800 V architecture will now be able to recuperate energy at up to 320 kW, up by 50.

Meanwhile, the base models get their battery upgraded to 89 kWh, up from 79.2 kWh.

Porsche has also expanded the fast-charging window 10 to 80 percent charge now takes as little as 18 minutes, down from 37 minutes, as well as energy regeneration capabilities under braking, it can now recuperate energy at speeds as high as 400 kW, up 30 percent from before.

Porsche, however, hasn’t revealed the official WLTP range figures of all models yet, but says it is now up to a maximum of 678 km, an increase of 175 km or 35 per cent.

On the chassis front, all variants of the Taycan now get adaptive air suspension as standard, whereas all-wheel drive models get optional Porsche Active Ride suspension.

Exterior, and interiors

Up front, there are new LED headlamps that get HD-Matrix design with detailed optics, and a slightly redesigned bumper with revised air vents.

The updates are similar at the rear with new tail lamps and bumper, there are new colours on offer too, all models get new aero-optimised wheels, and the tires have been designed to reduce rolling resistance.