Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Porsche India records highest ever sales of 914 units in 2023

2023 was a strong year in terms of sales for Porsche India

Nitin Waghela
Porsche India records highest ever sales of 914 units in 2023
Porsche India records highest ever sales of 914 units in 2023 | Image:Porsche India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Car sales: Porsche India has announced its "best-ever retail year" with annual sales of 914 cars last year,  presenting 17 percent year-on-year growth as against current year (CY) 2022, in which the luxury car maker recorded sales of 779 units, following a 64 percent rise over CY 2021, according to Porsche's tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

In 2023, German high-performance vehicle maker's India arm witnessed the highest number of Taycan deliveries to date at 113 units, while also maintaining its legacy 911 sports coupe's clientele with a record 65 deliveries, it said.

Advertisement

Porsche India sales in 2023

Porsche hasn’t sold as many units of the 911 in any given year as it has of the Taycan last year. Unsurprisingly, the Cayenne and the Macan, being SUVs, comprised the bulk of the sales, the company said.

Advertisement

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India, said, “2023 was another strong year for Porsche India where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result."

“It sets a good benchmark for 2024 which will see several new products being launched as well as expansion to our retail network.”

Advertisement

Porsche India has plans to open two new showrooms in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of this year. The auto firm currently has eight dealerships in the nation.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement