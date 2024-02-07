Advertisement

Car sales: Porsche India has announced its "best-ever retail year" with annual sales of 914 cars last year, presenting 17 percent year-on-year growth as against current year (CY) 2022, in which the luxury car maker recorded sales of 779 units, following a 64 percent rise over CY 2021, according to Porsche's tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 2023, German high-performance vehicle maker's India arm witnessed the highest number of Taycan deliveries to date at 113 units, while also maintaining its legacy 911 sports coupe's clientele with a record 65 deliveries, it said.

Porsche India sales in 2023

Porsche hasn’t sold as many units of the 911 in any given year as it has of the Taycan last year. Unsurprisingly, the Cayenne and the Macan, being SUVs, comprised the bulk of the sales, the company said.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India, said, “2023 was another strong year for Porsche India where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result."

“It sets a good benchmark for 2024 which will see several new products being launched as well as expansion to our retail network.”

Porsche India has plans to open two new showrooms in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of this year. The auto firm currently has eight dealerships in the nation.