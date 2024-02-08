Advertisement

Auto Sales: The country recorded a 4 per cent growth in sales of 2,86,390 units in sales of total domestic passenger vehicles (PVs) in December last year, as compared to 2,75,352 units sold in December 2022, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data revealed on Friday.

Image Credit: Toyota

The automakers sold 12,11,966 two-wheelers in the last month of 2023, a growth of 16 per cent from December 2022, which saw sales of 10,45,052 units, as per the SIAM data.

Meanwhile, the sales of two-wheelers were recorded at 1,70,75,160 units in the current year (CY) 2023, and 6,80,550 units of three-wheelers

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in the month of December 2023 was recorded at 18,96,696 units.

In December, the auto industry also recorded a country-wide sales of 50,537 three-wheeler units and 12,11,966 two-wheeler units.

Image Credit: Baja Auto

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, automobile retail sales saw an annual growth of 21 per cent in December 2023, with all automotive sectors witnessing expansion efforts, and positive performance.

The two-wheeler (2W) sales rose by 28 per cent, three-wheeler sale grew by 28 per cent, while passenger vehicle sales reported an increase of 3 per cent, according to Siam Data.

Moreover, tractor sales and Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales increased by 0.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.