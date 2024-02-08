English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

PV sales rose 4% to 2,86,390 units in December 2023: SIAM

The automakers in the country sold 12,11,966 two-wheelers in December 2023, a growth of 16 per cent from December 2022

Business Desk
Automobile sales
Automobile sales | Image:Automobile sales
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Auto Sales: The country recorded a 4 per cent growth in sales of 2,86,390 units in sales of total domestic passenger vehicles (PVs) in December last year, as compared to 2,75,352 units sold in December 2022, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data revealed on Friday.

Image Credit: Toyota

Advertisement

The automakers sold 12,11,966 two-wheelers in the last month of 2023, a growth of 16 per cent from December 2022, which saw sales of 10,45,052 units, as per the SIAM data.

Meanwhile, the sales of two-wheelers were recorded at 1,70,75,160 units in the current year (CY) 2023, and 6,80,550 units of three-wheelers

Advertisement

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in the month of December 2023 was recorded at 18,96,696 units.

In December, the auto industry also recorded a country-wide sales of 50,537 three-wheeler units and 12,11,966 two-wheeler units.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Baja Auto

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, automobile retail sales saw an annual growth of 21 per cent in  December 2023, with all automotive sectors witnessing expansion efforts, and positive performance.

Advertisement

The two-wheeler (2W) sales rose by 28 per cent, three-wheeler sale grew by 28 per cent, while passenger vehicle sales reported an increase of 3 per cent, according to Siam Data.

Moreover, tractor sales and Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales increased by 0.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement