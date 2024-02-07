Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Revolt extends e-bike line with RV400 BRZ

RV400 BRZ is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a claimed range of 150 km in Eco mode

Business Desk
Revolt extends its e-bike line with RV400 BRZ
Revolt extends its e-bike line with RV400 BRZ | Image:Revolt Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

e-bike range: Revolt Motors has introduced the RV400 BRZ, extending the electric motorcycle lineup, for an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.38 lakh. The company has opened bookings for the EV model through their official website, and Revolt showrooms.

The RV400 BRZ is quite identical to the RV400 and most of the claimed figures and specifications for the two bikes are also similar, as per an Auto Car India report.

Advertisement

The RV400 BRZ is powered by a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a claimed range of 150 km in Eco mode, 100 km in normal mode and 80 km in sport mode, similar to the RV400.

The complete charging time taken is 4hr 30 minutes to achieve a full charge from flat, while it takes 3 hours to achieve 75 per cent charge from scratch.

Advertisement
Image credit: Revolt Motors

Smart updates

The latest electrical motorbike features a digital dash, all-LED lighting, USD fork and monoshock.

Advertisement

The RV400 BRZ is available in five colour variants, including three newly introduced colours such as lunar green, pacific blue and dark silver.

The closest rivals of the latest RV400 BRZ model are Oben Rorr available for an ex-showroom price in Bengaluru of Rs 1.50 lakh and Tork Kratos R, who's ex-showroom is Rs 1.87 lakh.

Advertisement

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, “Engineered for the modern rider, BRZ is a result of our in-depth study into the needs and preferences of riders who are motorcycling enthusiasts," citing media reports.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement