e-bike range: Revolt Motors has introduced the RV400 BRZ, extending the electric motorcycle lineup, for an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.38 lakh. The company has opened bookings for the EV model through their official website, and Revolt showrooms.

The RV400 BRZ is quite identical to the RV400 and most of the claimed figures and specifications for the two bikes are also similar, as per an Auto Car India report.

The RV400 BRZ is powered by a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a claimed range of 150 km in Eco mode, 100 km in normal mode and 80 km in sport mode, similar to the RV400.

The complete charging time taken is 4hr 30 minutes to achieve a full charge from flat, while it takes 3 hours to achieve 75 per cent charge from scratch.

Image credit: Revolt Motors

Smart updates

The latest electrical motorbike features a digital dash, all-LED lighting, USD fork and monoshock.

The RV400 BRZ is available in five colour variants, including three newly introduced colours such as lunar green, pacific blue and dark silver.

The closest rivals of the latest RV400 BRZ model are Oben Rorr available for an ex-showroom price in Bengaluru of Rs 1.50 lakh and Tork Kratos R, who's ex-showroom is Rs 1.87 lakh.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, “Engineered for the modern rider, BRZ is a result of our in-depth study into the needs and preferences of riders who are motorcycling enthusiasts," citing media reports.