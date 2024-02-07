Advertisement

Electric two wheelers: The Bengaluru-based electric scooter start-up River has reopened the bookings for its solo product, the Indie, priced at ex-showroom Rs 1.38 lakh in Bengaluru.

The Indie has become costlier by Rs 13,000 from its earlier launch price.

Customers can again book the maiden model from River with a token amount of Rs 2,500. Additionally, the company's latest showroom in Bengaluru provides an on-site booking option.

Image credit: River Indie

The established in 2021 firm had secured fresh funding last year, led by the Al Futtiam Group of $15 million, as per media reports.

The River Indie model was launched in February 2023, and the first units rolled out from the manufacturing facility in Hoskote in August last year.

The bookings opened a month later for the first batch of the Indie scooter, accumulating over 200 orders by the end of the month.

Furthermore, the initial batch of scooters was earlier delivered in October last year to customers based in Bengaluru.

Image credit: River Indie

e-Features

The Indie boast of a 6.7 kW motor, reaching 0-40 kph in 3.9 seconds and has a high-end speed of 90 kph. The claimed range is 120 km with multiple ride modes on board for the rider to transition from.

The charging options will include an 800-watt portable charger and a new fast charger.

Nick-named the SUV of scooters, the company said Indie has a 43-litre under seat storage space, a 12-litre glovebox, and optional accessories like hard panniers and a top box.

The plush suspension and 14-inch wheels on both sides are well-suited for the Indian roads, as observed during our test ride, it said.

The main rivals of the e-scooter maker are include the Ather 450S, TVS iQube S and Bajaj Chetak Premium.