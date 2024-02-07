Rolls-Royce launches EV Spectre in India at Rs 7.5 crore 

Advertisement

EV Launch: Rolls-Royce has officially launched its first-ever all-electric vehicle (EV), the Spectre, at a steep ₹7.5 crore ex-showroom price, excluding the additional options.

With its introduction in India's EV space, the Spectre has become the most expensive e-vehicle available for luxury automotive buyers in India.

Image credit: Rolls-Royce

Engine, charging features

The British luxury automaker latest EV entrant has an installed 102kWh battery pack, and an impressive range of 530km on the WLTP cycle.

The first EV in India from the luxury carmaker can charge between 10-80 in just 34 minutes using a 195kW charger, while a 50kW DC charger will take the timeline to 95 minutes.

The Spectre is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, allowing it to produce a combined output of 585hp and 900 Nm of torque. The 2,890kg can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in a mere 4.5 seconds.

Rolls-Royce has built the Spectre on its all-aluminum space frame architecture, known as the 'Architecture of Luxury'. Initially, the vehicle was designed with electrification in mind back in 2003.

The Spectre also claims to be 30 percent stronger than any previous Rolls-Royce, featuring active suspension and four-wheel steering for an enhanced driving experience.

Image credit: Rolls-Royce

Design aspects

The Spectre maintains the iconic Rolls-Royce silhouette with a long bonnet and a fastback tail, drawing inspiration from modern yacht concepts.

The EV is 5,475mm in length and 2,017mm in width, witht the front grille considered the widest-ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce, has been designed for aerodynamic efficiency, complemented by aero-optimized 23-inch wheels.

Inside the Spectre, the affluence continues with a starlight liner now incorporated into the door pads, in addition to the roof.

The dashboard panel on the passenger side is illuminated with the 'Spectre' nameplate and surrounded by over 5,500 star-like illuminations.

A pertinent feature to be mentioned is the introduction of Rolls-Royce's new software platform, 'Spirit', which controls all functions of the car and provides connected car technology.

The latest software also allows its target audience to customise down to the color of the dials insync with its interior.

The booking has already been opened for private buyers.