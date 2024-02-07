Advertisement

Bike launch: The Chennai-headquartered two wheeler maker Royal Enfield has introduced the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with pinstripes in a new Military Silver variant, costing Rs 1.79 lakh.

It's being claimed as the most affordable bullet line variant available for purchase with pinstripes, which remains mechanically unchanged to the base Military variant, as per an Auto Car India report.

The Bullet 350 has always been known for its iconic hand-painted pinstripes and with this variant, bikers get silver pinstripes all over the bike.

The higher standard variant gets golden pinstripes and is priced higher at Rs 1,97,436, which makes this Military Silver variant a cheaper option, the company said.

The Military Silver is available in two colours, black and red, similar to the Military variant with the mechanicals underneath staying the same, it said.

Engine, specs

At the heart of the Bullet is the air-cooled, 349cc, single-cylinder J-series mill that’s rated for 20.2hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, it added.

The rest of the chassis and cycle parts are also carried over without any changes. Since this variant is based on the Military variant, it boasts of a drum brake at the rear, the report claimed.