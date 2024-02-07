Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Royal Enfield launches Bullet 350's military silver variant for Rs 1.79 lakh

Royal Enfield gives Royal Enfield Bullet 350 military touch

Business Desk
Royal Enfield launches Bullet's military silver variant for Rs 1.79 lakh
Royal Enfield launches Bullet's military silver variant for Rs 1.79 lakh | Image:Royal Enfield
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bike launch: The Chennai-headquartered two wheeler maker Royal Enfield has introduced the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with pinstripes in a new Military Silver variant, costing Rs 1.79 lakh.  

It's being claimed as the most affordable bullet line variant available for purchase with pinstripes, which remains mechanically unchanged to the base Military variant, as per an Auto Car India report.

Advertisement

The Bullet 350 has always been known for its iconic hand-painted pinstripes and with this variant, bikers get silver pinstripes all over the bike.

The higher standard variant gets golden pinstripes and is priced higher at Rs 1,97,436, which makes this Military Silver variant a cheaper option, the company said.

Advertisement

The Military Silver is available in two colours, black and red, similar to the Military variant with the mechanicals underneath staying the same, it said.

Engine, specs

At the heart of the Bullet is the air-cooled, 349cc, single-cylinder J-series mill that’s rated for 20.2hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, it added.

The rest of the chassis and cycle parts are also carried over without any changes. Since this variant is based on the Military variant, it boasts of a drum brake at the rear, the report claimed.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Alaya's Sequin Dress Makes For A Perfect Party Fit

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  3. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Telangana Govt to Set Up Help Desk For Youth Living in US

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement