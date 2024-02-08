Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Business Desk
Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers
Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers | Image:Unsplash
e-Infrastructure: EV charger producer, Servotech Power Systems Ltd, on February 7 inked a contract with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) to manufacture alternating current (AC) electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The Delhi-headquartered EV charging solutions provider will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing AC EV chargers at multiple airports and other said locations to drive the widespread EV charging solutions, according to an official company statement.

The project pertinent to decarbonized mobility will be executed in phases. The supply of the first phase of EV chargers has already commenced, it said.

This initiative is poised to significantly contribute to India's 2030 decarbonisation objectives, propelled by the growing inclination towards EVs and the establishment of a solid EV charging network, it added.

Servotech Power Systems will significantly contribute towards realising the vision outlined by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group,  to install 75,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

The contract also aims to establish e-mobility hubs, streamlining transactions, enhancing availability, facilitating discovery, and simplifying navigation for EV users.

Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems, said, "Together, we're paving the way for an extensive nationwide energy corridor for on-the-go EV charging, a pivotal move towards reinforcing India's e-mobility vision."

Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

