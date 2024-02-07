Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Shipment of Toyota Fortuner, Land Cruiser halted due to engine certification issues

Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, concurrently addresses another case of misconduct related to rigged collision safety tests at Daihatsu.

Business Desk
Toyota certification issues
Toyota certification issues | Image:Toyota Fortuner
Toyota halts shipments: Toyota Motor faces a temporary suspension of shipments for several models, including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV, following the discovery of irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines developed by its affiliate, Toyota Industries.

Global impact and affected models

A special investigative committee identified irregularities in horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models. Ten models worldwide, including the Hiace van, Fortuner SUV, Innova multi-purpose vehicle, and Lexus-branded LX500D SUV, are equipped with the affected engines.

Concurrent misconduct resolution efforts

Toyota, recognised as the world's largest automaker by sales, concurrently addresses another case of misconduct related to rigged collision safety tests at Daihatsu, a small car specialist. The company said it's committed to transparently addressing the certification irregularities.

Toyota Industries President Koichi Ito acknowledged a lack of communication and coordination in testing processes and procedures with Toyota Motor. Toyota Industries reported the sale of about 84,000 affected automobile diesel engines during the financial year ending March 31, 2023. CEO Koji Sato later clarified that the company utilises 36,000 of the affected engine models globally each month, equivalent to 432,000 units annually.

Production impact

In Japan, the shipment halt has impacted production at six lines across four plants. While an investigation revealed differences in electronic control units used during horsepower output testing and engine production, Toyota said the affected engines and vehicles meet engine performance output standards.

Japan's transport ministry plans to conduct an on-site investigation of Toyota Industries' Hekinan plant in central Aichi prefecture, where the company manufactures automotive and industrial engines. The investigation initially focused on certification regulations related to emissions performance in forklift and construction machinery engines.

Toyota Industries' shares fell 4 per cent following the news, while Toyota Motor shares closed 3.1 per cent higher. The company, holding a near 25 per cent stake in Toyota Industries, is a key Toyota group entity.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

