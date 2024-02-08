Advertisement

New Auto platform: Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto India has started exploring a new modular platform for the Indian market.

This platform could simultaneously work alongside the MQB A0 IN architecture, which is the mainstay of India 2.0 products for the company's Skoda and Volkswagen auto-labels.

Advertisement

MQB A0 37 platform

Essentially, this will most likely be the all-new modular platform, tailor-made for emerging markets such as India and South America with a focus on large-scale localisation.

Advertisement

The new MQB A0 37 platform should come into existence after the India 2.5 project is ready.

Klaus Zellmer, global CEO of Skoda Auto, said, "We need to speed up and the challenge is that we have to decide on a new platform beyond the current platform that we use for Kushaq and Slavia. It is going to be crucial to develop competencies and keep projects going," citing an Autocar report.

Advertisement

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is also looking at the succession plan of the current MQB A0 27 architecture “and there's a lot of discussion because we could use that platform (MQB A0 37) not only in India but also in Latin America and South America,” he said.

Skoda Auto is attempting at applying MQB A0 37 architecture for the Indian market, allowing the firm to transition to bigger vehicles with advanced electrical and electronics architecture to cater to the upgraders’ space.

Advertisement

Skoda looking beyond India 2.5 with new platform

With a fund of € 1 billion for the India 2.0 project almost consummated, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is keen on finalising its next phase of investment.

Advertisement

There are various projects or platforms likely to be introduced to sustain the product-led momentum for the coming decade.

As against the parallel track approach of the past, wherein Skoda and VW had products in similar segments of the market, like Kushaq and Taigun, Slavia and Virtus, the group will transition to a twin track approach, while Skoda continues to invest in the internal combustion engine vehicle (ICE) architecture and the parent brand Volkswagen continues its focus on EV architecture for the Indian market.

Advertisement

Sales Target

In calendar year (CY) 2024, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s domestic sales stood at 1,01,465 units, crossing the 1,00,000 units sales milestone for two consecutive years. Complementing this domestic success, exports grew anually by 32 per cent with 44,248 units shipped from India.