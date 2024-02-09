Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Skoda's upcoming compact SUV launch timeline revealed

Skoda is expected to start the production of the Compact SUV by January 2025

Business Desk
Skoda's upcoming compact SU
Skoda's upcoming compact SU | Image:Skoda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SUV launch dateline: Czech automaker Skoda has managed to build a foundation with its ‘India Project 2.0', and now the brand wants to build on it by bringing vehicles like the Enyaq iV. The Enyaq is a global product and will be expensive for buyers in the Indian market.

For the masses, Skoda is working on a compact SUV, and its expected launch timeline has just been revealed, as per media reports. 

Skoda is expected to start the production of the Compact SUV by January 2025, as per media reports. Considering the launch happens in the first half of 2025, this upcoming compact SUV will be the first product under its ‘India Project 2.5’. 

To keep costs in check, Skoda could use several parts from the Kushaq, Taigun and Virtus on this compact SUV. This includes things like seats, suspension, electrical components and features.

Skoda will try to achieve as much localisation as possible to price the compact SUV aggressively.

The Skoda Compact SUV will most likely be based on the downscaled version of the MQB A0 IN platform. Like the bigger siblings, we can expect a good safety score. 

Style, specs, and price 

Desing-wise, the compact SUV could look like a traditional SUV similar to the Kushaq.

As the segment is so feature-driven, we can expect things like a 10-inch infotainment system, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and digital instrument cluster.

Specs-wise, we could see the 1.0-litre turbo petrol same as the Kushaq. The brand has stated that a 1.5-litre turbo is unlikely to come, but it is still considering the option.

Currently, the on-road in Mumbai price range of cars in this segment starts from Rs 9 lakh - Rs 18 lakh

Once launched, Skoda's compact SUV will go against the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

