Updated February 13th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Skoda to launch first electric SUV in February 

Skoda Auto India is set to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) Enyaq

Business Desk
Skoda to launch first electric SUV in February 
Skoda to launch first electric SUV in February  | Image:Skoda Auto India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
EV SUV: Automotive maker Skoda Auto India is set to launch its first electric vehicle (EV),Enyaq, in the domestic market on February 27, 2024.

The move signals the company's entry into the electric vehicle segment in the country. The Enyaq, revealed globally in 2022, is set to make its way to India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.

The e-SUV made its initial appearance at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo, generating expectations among Indian consumers. 

Observers had also spotted the Enyaq being tested on Indian roads in December, adding to the excitement surrounding its impending launch, as per media reports. 

Platform, features

Leveraging Skoda's MEB platform, shared with its counterpart, the Volkswagen ID.4, Enyaq promises a blend of cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly transportation. The use of the MEB platform highlights Skoda's commitment to innovation and collaboration within the Volkswagen Group.

The Enyaq distinguishes itself with a wheelbase measuring 2,765 mm and dimensions of 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, and 1,618 mm in height. Its two-row configuration provides a spacious yet compact profile, setting it apart from Skoda's flagship SUV, the Kodiaq.

The SUV's design showcases distinctive features such as an illuminated grille, sweptback LED headlamps, contrast black inserts, and aero-inspired alloy wheels. 

The rear end is characterised by wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, Skoda lettering, and a number plate recess on the tailgate, complemented by an integrated spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside the Enyaq, customers can expect a host of modern amenities, including an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, dual all-digital displays, and a multifunction steering wheel, catering to the demands of tech-savvy consumers.

India launch specifics 

Globally available in five trim levels, the Enyaq is anticipated to launch in India in the Enyaq 80 variant. The model comes equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack, delivering a WLTP claimed range of 500 km. 

The rear-mounted electric motor provides a maximum power output of 200 bhp and a peak torque of 310 Nm, enabling the Enyaq 80 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

