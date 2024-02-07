Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:08 IST

SUVs to account for 65 per cent of total volume sales in 2024: Hyundai

Hyundai expects diesel engine vehicles to reduce to nearly 30-35 per cent this year

Business Desk
Hyundai SUV
Hyundai SUV | Image:Hyundai
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SUV sales: The South Korean automotive maker Hyundai Motor Company expects the sales of its diesel engine vehicles to reduce to nearly 30-35 per cent in 2024, down from the present 40 per cent.

Hyundai Motor Company's India arm aims to generate 65 per cent of its total sales from sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in 2024, a segment that has fuelled the rise of passenger vehicle (PV) sales.

Advertisement

"Our SUV penetration will be around 65 per cent in 2024 and then I think we’ll fall in the range of 65-70 per cent, but not cross it," said Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India, citing media reports.

"Diesel used to account for 60 per cent of our sales at its peak, with petrol accounting for 40 per cent, but now the trend has reversed with diesel accounting for 40 per cent, which is good and in line with the industry direction," he said

Advertisement

"This year, it seems that 38-40 per cent will be diesel, but because of our new turbo petrol engine, some diesel volumes may shift to that and diesel may account for 30-35 per cent of our sales," he added.

“We will need to be much more flexible because there are so many variables at play which makes it difficult to project a powertrain mix. We are not a major player in EVs but a leading EV player is saying it’s difficult to have a target, so we are making our production lines very agile to quickly adapt to customer demand," he said.

Advertisement
Image credit: Hyundai

The automotive giant is presently focused on making their production lines meet customer demands quicker in a move to help the firm meet their sales targets.

Hyundai on Tuesday launched the facelift model of its top-selling mid-SUV Creta in the ex-showroom price range of Rs 11 lakh - Rs 20 lakh. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News2 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News2 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News7 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement