Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Tata Altroz EV launch confirmed for 2025

Tata Altroz EV launch confirmed for 2025 after a five-year delay

Business Desk
Tata Altroz EV set for launch in 2025
Tata Altroz EV set for launch in 2025 | Image:Tata Motors
EV Launch: The automotive major Tata Motors' electrical vehicle (EV) department has plans to add four more EVs to its portfolio by 2025.

The Mumbai headquartered company had showcased the Altroz EV during the Geneva motor show held in 2019, which was expected to be among the firm's first EV launch, and later at the 2020 Auto Expo in close-to-production structure.

Finally, Altroz EV will launch in India in 2025, about five years after the concept was first displayed, according to media reports.

Tata Altroz EV launch delay

Reportedly, Tata Motors had been facing significant challenges to manufacture the Altroz EV.

The main hurdle was the packaging of the battery pack under the floor, which reduced ground clearance by around 20 mm to 145 mm.

Raising the Altroz to compensate for the loss of clearance was not an option as that would completely spoil the stance of the hatch and make it look like a crossover, as per an Auto Car India report

Tata Altroz EV in 2025

For a long while after, there was no news of the Altroz EV, and Tata brought out the Tiago EV and Punch EV instead.

Recently, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicles Business, confirmed that the Altroz EV is in the pipeline and will arrive next year, as per an Auto Car India report.

On the Acti.EV architecture, he said, “Punch is the first one, Curvv will come next. Harrier will also come by the end of this calendar year. Then we would have Sierra and Altroz coming in 2025.”.

Tata Altroz EV battery, range

Considering the Altroz EV would be based on the same platform and architecture as the Punch EV, we could see similar-sized battery packs on offer (25 kWh-35 kWh), with similar ARAI-rated ranges from 315- 421 km.

Additionally, the outputs of the Altroz EV’s motor should also be similar to the Punch EV's 82-122 hp, as per media reports.

Similar to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, there will be a price overlap between the Altroz and Punch EVs ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh - Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom, India, but their respective target customers should be different enough to ensure minimal cannibalisation of sales.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

