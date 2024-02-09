Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

The Tiago iCNG has an ex-showroom, New Delhi price of Rs 7.89 lakh, and Rs 8.84 lakh for Tigor iCNG model. 

Business Desk
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT | Image:Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New vehicle variants: Tata Motors today introduced the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT models, making them the country's first Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) vehicles with CNG compatibility. 

The Tiago iCNG has an ex-showroom, New Delhi price of Rs 7.89 lakh, and Rs 8.84 lakh for Tigor iCNG model. 

The new vehicles can offer a fuel efficiency of 28.06 Km/kg, according to Tata Motors.

Tata's CNG lineup includes the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Punch but the AMT is only available for the Tiago and Tigor. The automotive major claims that it has seen its CNG sales soar by 67.9 per cent in the fiscal year 2024 as against the previous year. 

Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, "In the past 24 months, we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT."

Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor CNG AMT variants

The Tiago iCNG AMT is available in several variants, including the XTA, XZA+, and XZA+ DT, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) to Rs 8.89 lakh. Similarly, the Tigor iCNG AMT comes in the XZA and XZA+ variants, priced between Rs 8.84 lakh and Rs 9.54 lakh. 

The new launches are also available in colour options such as Tornado Blue for the Tiago, Grassland Beige for the Tiago NRG, and Meteor Bronze for the Tigor add to the visual appeal of these models.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

