Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, launched its first pure EV - the Punch.ev, starting from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh for the top model. The company will start the delivery of the electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from January 22.

Earlier in January, the automaker opened pre-bookings for the electric vehicle with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The Punch EV, which is now making its way to local dealerships, will be offered in five variants including the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Punch EV:

Smart: Rs 10.99 lakh

Smart+: Rs 11.49 lakh

Adventure: Rs 11.99 lakh

Adventure LR: Rs 12.99 lakh

Empowered: Rs 12.79 lakh

Empowered LR: Rs 13.99 lakh

Empowered+: Rs 13.29 lakh

Empowered+ LR: Rs 14.49 lakh

“With the launch of the Punch.ev, an SUV that goes beyond every day, we are taking our commitment to an all-new level by delivering a versatile EV that aligns with the evolving customer needs. It aims to catapult the Indian EV market, and leapfrog India into an era of pure EVs,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said in an official statement.

The Tata Punch EV will be available with two battery pack options, one with 25 kWh with a claimed range (MIDC) of 315 km and a Long Range (LR) version with a 35 kWh battery pack that has an MIDC of 421 km.

Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering two options to charge Punch EV – a 3.3 kW wallbox charger, and a 7.2 kW fast home charger (exclusively available for the LR variant).

Bespoke architecture

Tata Punch EV is built on an Acti.Ev platform, as per media reports. The platform is specifically designed by Tata Motors for its electric vehicles, aiming for high production volume and efficiency.

“Witnessing a 100-fold growth in four years, since inception, EVs are now mainstream. As a testament to Tata's commitment to democratizing EVs, the Punch.ev is set to redefine standards, creating a paradigm shift beyond the needs of today and tomorrow,” added Chandra.

Tata Motors revealed the electric version of the Punch within a month after inaugurating two EV-specific showrooms in Gurugram, Haryana. The homegrown carmaker has also outlined ambitious plans to open new electric vehicle showrooms in Tier-I and Tier-II cities in the coming months.

Key features of Punch EV

The TPEM offers Punch EV in five exclusive colours, including Seaweed Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone, and Pristine White Dual Tone.

The Punch EV is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

The e-SUV also gets a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, air purifier, an electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, a blind spot monitor, and six airbags etc. as standard features.

“As we welcome a new era of e-mobility, the Punch.ev will surely emerge as a beacon of innovation and progress. With exclusive stores, collaborative charging initiatives, and a cutting edge manufacturing ecosystem, we're committed to shaping a future where sustainability, community, and technology converge," Chandra further added.

