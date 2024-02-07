Tata Motors to introduce Nexon's 1.5-litre diesel powertrain in Curvv model 

Advertisement

Diesel Powertrain: The automotive manufacturer Tata Motors has announced that both electric and the petrol version of its Curvv sports utility vehicle (SUV) would see a market launch, while the company prepares to introduce a diesel-powered Curvv model, as per an Auto Car India report.

The Curvv EV will be the first to go on sale in the second half of 2024 with the diesel and turbo-petrol variant to follow suit, according to an official company statement.

The diesel engine would be the same 115 hp, 260 Nm, 1.5-litre unit that has been fuelling the Nexon. It would come synced to either a six-speed manual or an automated annual transmission (AMT), the report claimed.

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which have similar power outputs, are the only other SUVs in this segment to get a diesel variant.

The Nexon's engine was upgraded to comply with BS6.2 emissions norms in 2023, while Tata Motors used a Passive Selective Catalytic Reduction (PSCR) system instead of an expensive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, requiring a urea tank and injection system, it said.

Despite their overall decline and uncertain future, Tata Motors is continuing with its focus on diesels as they still make up about 24 percent of the midsize SUV segment.

With the Curvv concept model, getting diesel, electric and petrol powertrains, Tata Motors will have an improved outlook on gaining a significant share in the highly competitive midsize-SUV space, the report said.

Tata Curvv India launch expectations

The present series production of the Curvv will commence around April this year at Tata Motors’ Ranjangaon plant near Pune, it said.

Tata Motors has set a sales target of around 48,000 units for the Curvv SUV, with 12,000 units expected from the Curvv EV, it added.