Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Tesla plans to manufacture EV codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025

Elon Musk had first promised to build a $25,000 car in 2020, a plan he postponed and then revived

Business Desk
Tesla plans to manufacture EV codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025
Tesla plans to manufacture EV codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025 | Image:Tesla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV Production: The US automobile manufacturer Tesla has told suppliers that it wants to start production of a new mass market electric vehicle (EV) codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025, according to sources, who have also suggested that the EV could be a crossover vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long whetted fans' and investors' appetites for affordable electric vehicles and self-driving robotaxis that are expected to be made on next-generation, cheaper electric car platforms.

Advertisement

Those models, including an entry-level $25,000 car, would allow it to compete with cheaper gasoline-powered cars and a growing number of inexpensive EVs, such as those made by China's BYD.

BYD overtook Tesla as the world's top EV maker in the final quarter of 2023.

Advertisement

Musk had first promised to build a $25,000 car in 2020, a plan he postponed and then revived. Tesla's cheapest offering, the Model 3 sedan, currently has a starting price of $38,990 in the United States market.

Musk said last year he was concerned about the impact of high interest rates on consumer demand for big-ticket items like cars.

Advertisement

Tesla sent "requests for quotes," or invitation for bids for the "Redwood" model, to suppliers last year, and forecast weekly production volume of 10,000 vehicles, two of the sources said.

Production would begin in June 2025, according to sources.

Advertisement

The timing of next-generation compact vehicles was one of the most pertinent questions by investors to Tesla ahead of its quarterly results report on Wednesday afternoon, where it is expected to forecast a 21 per cent rise in 2024 deliveries, below the long-term annual target of 50 per cent that Musk set about three years ago.

Image credit: Tesla

Futuristic Taxi and Cheap EV's

Musk said in May that Tesla was working on two new products, with a potential for combined sales of 5 million vehicles a year.

"Both the design of the products and manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry," he said during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

Advertisement

The EV maker plans to make an inexpensive robotaxi and an entry-level, $25,000 electric car based on the same vehicle architecture, according to Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk released in September, which includes interviews with the CEO and executives.

Musk said in 2022 that Tesla would make a dedicated self-driving taxi with a futuristic look in 2024, after several misses at its goal of achieving full self-driving capability.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement