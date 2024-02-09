Advertisement

Vehicle Despatches: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that despatches of the Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner SUV and Hilux pick-up have resumed in India.

In an official statement, the Japanese automotive brand “re-confirmed that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations.”

Despatches for the models were suspended on January 29, 2024, after the discovery of irregularities during diesel engine horsepower certification testing.

Toyota Motor Corporation said it had commissioned Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) to develop its diesel engines.

TICO Investigation

On the day, TICO reported to Toyota that a special investigation committee set up to look into the potential certification irregularities stated that irregularities had occurred during the horsepower output certification testing for three diesel engines that Toyota had commissioned to TICO.

Ten models use the affected engines globally, including six in Japan and three in India. The Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux account for almost a third of Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ (TKM) total sales in the nation.

Earlier, a Toyota Kirloskar spokesperson explained that the irregularities concern the ‘smoothing’ of power and torque curves, but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain-related values.

“Moreover, this does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles,” assured the spokesperson, citing media reports.

Hence, while dispatches had been suspended, the company continued to produce and take orders for the Innova, Fortuner or Hilux.

“For cars that have already been dispatched but have not yet been delivered to the customer, we will carefully explain to them about this condition. Thereafter, we will proceed with registration and delivery for customers who opt to receive their vehicles,” explained the spokesperson.