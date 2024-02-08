Advertisement

EVs with Solid-state batteries: Toyota Motor Corporation is gearing up to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) equipped with solid-state batteries in the coming years, as revealed by a senior executive from its Indian subsidiary. Speaking at an investment summit in Gandhinagar, India, Vikram Gulati, the country head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, highlighted the company's strategic shift towards solid-state batteries, aiming to regain market competitiveness against Tesla and prominent Chinese EV manufacturers like BYD.

Solid-state batteries represent a major advancement in EV technology, offering faster charging times and enhanced longevity compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. This development aligns with Toyota's strategic announcement made in June to intensify its focus on electric mobility solutions.

Target timeline

In collaboration with oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan, Toyota previously disclosed plans to jointly develop and scale the production of solid-state batteries. The targeted timeline for commercialisation of these advanced batteries is between 2027 and 2028, with subsequent plans for large-scale manufacturing.

Gulati elaborated on the capabilities of solid-state batteries, noting that they could achieve a full charge in approximately 10 minutes and provide an impressive range of 1,200 kilometres (750 miles).

The announcement comes amid a significant investment summit in Gujarat, where numerous global and Indian corporations have outlined investment initiatives amounting to nearly $33 billion.

(With Reuters inputs)