Recall Move: Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has recalled close to 6,000 of its VF 5 cars sold in the firm's domestic market to replace the combination switch, the company said on Tuesday.

The vehicles being recalled were manufactured from March to December last year, it said in a statement, while adding that only one vehicle sold on the market was recorded with the switch error and no incidents have occurred.

The Vietnamese automaker discovered during tests that the front lights on some VF 5 Plus vehicles, which are available only in Vietnam, are turned off if the driver pulls the combination switch strongly to turn on the ignition, the EV maker said.

The problem was with a control circuit board design error from the component supplier, it added.

VinFast, which made its Nasdaq debut last August delivered nearly 35,000 cars in 2023, below its target of at least 40,000 units.

The deliveries in the last three months of 2023, however, increased 35 per cent against the third quarter to 13,513 units, the company informed.