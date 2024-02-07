Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Volkswagen in talks with tech firms to build digital prototypes

Volkswagen is focused on generating early-stage prototypes in areas like AI-optimised charging cycles

Business Desk
Volkswagen in talks with tech firms to build digital prototypes
Volkswagen in talks with tech firms to build digital prototypes | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Digital Prototypes: German automotive maker Volkswagen is in talks with technology firms about collaborating to create new digital prototypes for products and features using artificial intelligence, according to an official company statement.

The company has founded a new 'artificial intelligence lab' to generate new product ideas, including possible cooperations with companies in the technology sector across China, North America and Europe, it said

Advertisement

The carmaker is focused on generating early-stage prototypes in areas like AI-optimised charging cycles, predictive maintenance services and voice recognition.

"Exploratory talks are already underway with international tech companies on initial projects," it added.

Advertisement

The lab will not be housed inside Volkswagen's software unit Cariad or a specific brand, with the view of moving faster than other processes within the company would, a spokesperson said.

Still, promising prototypes will be passed onto brands to prove and execute, and the supervisory board of the lab will include representatives from Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche.

Advertisement

Cariad, which has struggled with years of delays and overhauls, is currently developing a restructuring plan which reportedly could involve cutting thousands of positions as the unit attempts to bring new software architectures onto the market.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement