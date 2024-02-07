Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Volkswagen to invest $1.83 billion in Brazil operations

This increased investment surpasses Volkswagen's initial 2022-2028 Brazil investment plan, bringing the total to 16 billion reais.

Business Desk
Volkswagen
Volkswagen | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Volkswagen in Brazil: German automaker Volkswagen announced on Thursday its plan to invest an additional 9 billion reais ($1.83 billion) in its Brazilian operations over the next five years. The investment will also involve the launch of 16 new models, including hybrid and electric vehicles.

This increased investment surpasses Volkswagen's initial 2022-2028 Brazil investment plan, bringing the total to 16 billion reais. The expanded commitment will allow the company to manufacture four additional models compared to the previous plan. This includes the production of the first Brazil-made hybrids, a fully electric model, and a pick-up truck.

Advertisement

Volkswagen's Brazil Chief Executive, Ciro Possobom, emphasised the company's confidence in Brazil, stating, "Volkswagen is reaffirming its confidence in Brazil and more than doubling its investments."

The production of the newly planned pick-up truck is slated for Parana state, while the three additional models and a new hybrid engine will be manufactured at various factories around Sao Paulo state. Additionally, the company will focus on developing an advanced driver assistance system aimed at enhancing vehicle safety.

Advertisement

In 2023, Volkswagen reported an expansion of its Brazilian market share by just over 2 percentage points, reaching 15.8 per cent. During the year, the company sold more than 345,000 units in the region.

The announcement coincides with an upcoming visit by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a factory in Sao Paulo state for an event scheduled on Friday.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News25 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World27 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement