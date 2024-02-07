Volvo car rolls out 10,000 made-in-India premium vehicle

Advertisement

Production milestone: After having commenced assembly operations in 2017, Volvo Car India has finally reached the target of manufacturing 10,000 units in India.



The production cycle of this Swedish luxury carmaker began with its popular XC90 model.



Currently, the highest production has been of the XC60 with above 4000 units, however the vehicle that helped reach this production target was the company’s first pure electric vehicle called “XC40 recharge”.

Image Credit: Volvo Cars India



Jyoti Malhotra, MD at Volvo Car India, said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for the company to have reached this milestone in a short span of time in spite of nearly three years of pandemic disruptions.



"The steady increase of capacities at Bangalore reflects our commitment to India’s luxury mobility segment. The honour of being the ten thousandth car goes to our first Pure electric offering, XC40 Recharge which continues to showcase consumer confidence. I am beholden to Volvo Car India’s entire ecosystem that has made this milestone possible," he said.

Image credit: Volvo



Gao Feng, Production Head at Volvo Car India, said, “Rolling out the ten thousandth car is indeed a major milestone for our plant. Since 2017, we have been increasing our capacities to meet customer demand and have also continuously undertaken skill upgradation leading to the successful assembly of EVs. Our plant also holds the proud distinction of having rolled out India’s first domestically assembled EV, our XC40 Recharge.”



The manufacturing facility in Hoskote near Bengaluru commenced assembly of Volvo cars in 2017. Currently, the company locally assembles all its models in India namely XC90, XC60, S90, XC40 Recharge and the recently launched C40 Recharge.



In current year (CY) 2023, the automotive manufacturer posted a 31 per cent jump in total car sales in India to 2,423 units driven by the XC60 model from 1,851 cars in the domestic market previous year.





