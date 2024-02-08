Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

The FZ-X in chrome colour is available at an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 1,39,700

Business Desk
Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look
Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look | Image:Yamaha
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bike Variant: India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Company, on February 7 introduced FZ-X bike in a chrome colour scheme to enhance its product range in line with the dynamic preferences of its younger demographic part of its customer base. 

This recent introduction reaffirms Yamaha's dedication to keeping its product range refreshed and contemporary, ensuring it resonates with the dynamic preferences of its customer base, particularly the vibrant younger buyers.

The new variant retains the FZ-X's robust performance and technology-centric focus in a new color addition that blends both style and performance for customers. 

The FZ-X in Chrome colour is available at an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 1,39,700. The first 100 online bookings for the variant will get a Casio G-Shock watch on delivery of the vehicle.

Variant features 

FZ-X will maintain its current features, including a 149-cc engine with 12.4 PS peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm peak torque of 5,500 rpm

The other notable features are Traction Control System (TCS), single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, rear mudguard, and lower engine guard.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Ram Charan’s Wife Opens Up On Husband’s Intimate Scenes In Films

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement