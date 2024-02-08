Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

Advertisement

Bike Variant: India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Company, on February 7 introduced FZ-X bike in a chrome colour scheme to enhance its product range in line with the dynamic preferences of its younger demographic part of its customer base.



This recent introduction reaffirms Yamaha's dedication to keeping its product range refreshed and contemporary, ensuring it resonates with the dynamic preferences of its customer base, particularly the vibrant younger buyers.



The new variant retains the FZ-X's robust performance and technology-centric focus in a new color addition that blends both style and performance for customers.



The FZ-X in Chrome colour is available at an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 1,39,700. The first 100 online bookings for the variant will get a Casio G-Shock watch on delivery of the vehicle.

Variant features

FZ-X will maintain its current features, including a 149-cc engine with 12.4 PS peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm peak torque of 5,500 rpm



The other notable features are Traction Control System (TCS), single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, rear mudguard, and lower engine guard.