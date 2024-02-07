Advertisement

Price cut: The Chinese two-wheeler major Zontes announced a revision in prices for almost its entire lineup for the Indian biking market in 2024, the highest price cut being of Rs 48,000.

The Zontes 350R naked bike has undergone a price cut of Rs 46,000, altering its new price to Rs 2.79 lakh, the company informed.

The tech-heavy street bike still stands to be more expensive than the Honda CB300R (Rs 2.40 lakh) and the Triumph Speed 400 (Rs 2.33 lakh), it said.

Image credit: Zontes



The other model to receive a price reduction of Rs 46,000 price cut was the 350X sport tourer, which brought down the cost to bring it to Rs 2.99 lakh.

At this price, these motorbikes sit in the same ballpark as the KTM 390 Adventure X, costing Rs 2.80 lakh.

The most substantial price revision in the Zontes lineup has been done to the 350T, which is now Rs 48,000 more affordable than earlier, as per an Auto Car India report.

The price cut has brought the cost down too at Rs 2.99 lakh.

Image credit: Zontes

Although, the spoked-wheel variant of the same model, the 350T ADV, has received a Rs 42,000 price cut, which brings its new price down to Rs 3.25 lakh.

The 350T ADV is currently the only bike at this price point to get tubeless spoked wheels, meanwhile, the GK350 cafe racer is the only model with unaltered price at Rs 3.47 lakh.