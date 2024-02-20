Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Bank of England Governor open to rate cuts amid recession recovery signs

Sterling weakened against the euro as Bailey spoke, and government bond yields declined.

Business Desk
Bank of England
Bank of England | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BoE rate cuts: Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey expressed comfort with investors' expectations of interest rate cuts this year, citing indications of Britain's economy rebounding after slipping into recession in late 2023.

Investors increased bets on a first BoE rate cut in June following Bailey's remarks, with a quarter-point reduction fully priced in for August.

Advertisement

Despite raising the bank rate to 5.25 per cent in August 2023, the BoE has maintained it there, citing ongoing inflation risks. Bailey emphasised that while he is open to rate cuts, the timing and extent remain uncertain.

Sterling weakened against the euro as Bailey spoke, and government bond yields declined.

Advertisement

Inflation may dip

Bailey reiterated that the BoE does not require inflation to fall below its 2 per cent target before considering rate cuts, acknowledging that inflation may temporarily dip below target between April and June.

Advertisement

While the economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in Q4, Bailey highlighted positive signs, particularly in employment and household incomes, indicating a potential economic upturn.

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent suggested rate cuts were possible but contingent on economic developments, while external MPC members highlighted the risks of tight monetary policy exacerbating economic challenges.

Advertisement

Broadbent anticipated a moderation in wage growth, a key factor for domestic inflation, in the coming months as inflation eases.

Despite current pressures, Bailey and his colleagues remain cautiously optimistic about the economy's trajectory, emphasising the need for data-driven decisions regarding interest rates.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

20 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

20 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

20 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

20 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

21 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

21 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

21 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal Ties The Knot With Apurva | See Pics

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. ‘Naam Batao’: Rahul Gandhi Intimidates Mediaperson During Yatra | Watch

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. Raising funds in India at strongest over next 2 years: BofA

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY Jhoola

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Farmers’ Protest: Agitators Bring Proclain Machine to Clear Barricading

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo