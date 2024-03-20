×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Banks dealing in government business to remain open on March 31

In its directive, RBI directed banks dealing with government business, its receipts, and payments to remain open on Sunday, March 31.

Reported by: Business Desk
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.
RBI directive to agency banks | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Last day of FY: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks dealing with government business, its receipts, and related payments to remain open for transactions on March 31. The RBI directive is to account for all the government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24, as per an RBI statement. 

Notably, the last day of the current financial year is a Sunday.  "The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY2023-24 itself," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Advertisement

Accordingly, agency banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday), the RBI statement further added. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a few seconds ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

3 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

7 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

11 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

14 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

18 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

19 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

20 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

23 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

26 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

26 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

27 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

31 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

32 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

32 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Banks dealing in govt bus

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo