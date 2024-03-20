Advertisement

Last day of FY: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks dealing with government business, its receipts, and related payments to remain open for transactions on March 31. The RBI directive is to account for all the government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24, as per an RBI statement.

Notably, the last day of the current financial year is a Sunday. "The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY2023-24 itself," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Accordingly, agency banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday), the RBI statement further added.

