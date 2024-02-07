Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

BATIC 2024 and FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea to Convene

The event plays a role in fostering international collaboration within the tea sector.

Business Desk
Packed with antioxidants, Oolong tea helps combat oxidative stress in the body.
BATIC 2024 and FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea to Convene  | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BATIC 2024: The government is set to host the 2024 edition of the BATIC (Buyer and Seller Meet, Auction, and Exposition) from January 29 to January 31, followed by the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea from January 31 to February 2, according to an official statement.

The BATIC serves as a crucial platform, bringing together buyers and sellers in the tea industry and providing an opportunity for networking, auctions, and exhibitions. The event plays a role in fostering international collaboration within the tea sector.

Participation from authorities

Following BATIC 2024, the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea will convene. This intergovernmental group operates under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, serving as the exclusive international body for tea. The group facilitates participation from all tea-producing and consuming countries once every two years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally scheduled hosting of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea in 2020 was delayed, making it government's responsibility to organise the event. The last physical session took place in Hangzhou, China, in 2018.

More than 120 delegates from 25 countries involved in tea production and consumption are expected to participate in the upcoming meeting. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, along with the government of Assam, Tea Board India, and the Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai), have collaborated to organise both events, fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange within the tea industry.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

