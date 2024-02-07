Advertisement

BEL bags IT order: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has bagged a contract worth Rs 847 crore from the Ministry of Finance's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The contract, sealed through an open bidding process, involves the implementation and management of IT infrastructure, marking one of the most substantial civil projects secured by BEL in the current financial year.

The deal, inked on January 30, 2024, encompasses a comprehensive scope, including the supply, installation, and maintenance of IT and networking infrastructure. Additionally, BEL will be responsible for field IT support, centralised management, and monitoring. The agreement comes with a value of Rs 665.84 crore (plus taxes), and maintenance support is guaranteed for a duration of five years, inclusive of the implementation period.

Advertisement

Supplementry orders

The company has also bagged supplementary orders amounting to Rs 182 crore for miscellaneous spares and services since its last disclosure on January 17.

Advertisement

The cumulative orders secured by BEL in the current financial year now stand impressively at Rs 28,494 crore, underscoring the company's robust position and consistent success in securing substantial projects.

The contract with the Ministry of Finance reinforces BEL's prowess in the realm of IT infrastructure implementation and management, showcasing the company's capabilities on a competitive platform. As BEL continues to add milestones to its achievements, the company remains a key player in driving technological advancements in the country's defence and civilian sectors.

Advertisement

As of 3:30 PM, the shares of BEL were trading at 1.52 per cent low at Rs 188.

