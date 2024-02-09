Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

BHP and Rio take competition out of going green

Throw in the challenge of climate change and business rivalries can do more harm than good.

Antony CurrieAntony Currie
Steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. | Image:MMRDA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Party of three. Capitalism and creativity are meant to thrive on healthy competition. Throw in the challenge of climate change and business rivalries can do more harm than good. Two of the world’s biggest iron ore miners effectively acknowledged that on Friday: BHP and Rio Tinto announced a partnership with Australian manufacturer BlueScope Steel to try to decarbonise how the alloy is produced. It’s smart on many levels.

First, pooling resources could speed up finding a solution, which means the industry could cut emissions faster. That’s critical for the planet because the current steelmaking process, which involves throwing iron ore into a blast furnace powered by coal, accounts for around 8% of the carbon belched globally into the atmosphere. Working together, the companies may end up spending less than they would have individually to achieve the same results. The plan involves the three companies sharing costs equally.

Advertisement

Moreover, the industry in Australia risked getting left behind. That’s because virtually all the iron ore dug up Down Under is hematite which has not proved conducive to being turned into “direct reduced iron” required in the first stage of the coal-free process. Currently it only works with magnetite iron ore, which is abundant in Brazil where rival Vale operates. BHP, Rio and BlueScope reckon that’s a fixable problem.

It needs to be. Iron ore accounts for the majority of Rio and BHP’s revenue. And it’s also Australia’s top export, worth some A$130 billion in the 12 months to June. That justifies why the trio’s project may qualify for some Australian taxpayer-funded assistance.

Advertisement

Success isn’t assured. For now producing DRI requires using fossil gas, which would reduce but not eliminate emissions. The hope is that it can be replaced with green hydrogen, though that too is betting on an industry in its infancy and facing myriad issues from high cost to water availability.

Getting it right would not just secure Australia’s iron ore industry, it could also expand it: rather than shipping iron ore abroad, the miners could process it into green iron first, capturing more of the value of the steelmaking process.

Advertisement

With so much to gain, it’s almost a wonder it took Rio boss Jakob Stausholm, BHP counterpart Mike Henry and BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella until now to join forces.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

17 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

20 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

26 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

4 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories28 minutes ago

  4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: A Look Into Making Of Akshay-Tiger's Real Action

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Quality Council of India partners with ONDC for digital certification

    Business News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement