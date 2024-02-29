Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Bill Gates finds Nagpur’s Dolly Chaiwala a symbol of India’s innovation

Sharing the video, Bill Gates wrote, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea.

Business Desk
Bill Gates at Dolly Chaiwala's stall
Bill Gates at Dolly Chaiwala's stall | Image:Instagram/@iambillgates
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bill Gates’ India visit: Billionaire Bill Gates, a philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, in his recent visit to India, was introduced to another sign of India’s innovation when he visited to have a ‘kadak chai’ at Nagpur’s viral tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala.

Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Bill Gates wrote, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

Advertisement

The video in which Bill Gates can be seen asking for ‘One chai’ and watching Dolly Chaiwala closely, has sparked a conversation around ‘Chai’, a hot beverage originating in the early modern Indian subcontinent made by brewing black tea in milk and water and then sweetening with sugar.

Advertisement

In the video, Gates can be seen awestruck by the moves of Dolly Chaiwala that had made him widely popular around the country.

In the captions of the video, Gates writes that he is excited to be back in India which is home to incredible innovators.

Advertisement

Gate further writed that he is working on new ways to save and improve lives and even make a cup of chai. “Looking forward to many Chai Pe Charcha!,” Gates added.

With over 21 lakh likes, the video has been watched by more than 2.9 crore people across the globe.

Advertisement

Many brands including Swiggy have responded to the video asking, “How much was the bill?.”

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

10 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

13 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

14 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-511 Thursday Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali LIVE: TMC Refuses to Expel Sheikh Shahjahan, Suspends Him

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Russian Soyuz Rocket Successfully Puts Iranian Satellite into Orbit

    Science11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo