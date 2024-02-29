Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:16 IST
Bill Gates finds Nagpur’s Dolly Chaiwala a symbol of India’s innovation
Sharing the video, Bill Gates wrote, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bill Gates’ India visit: Billionaire Bill Gates, a philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, in his recent visit to India, was introduced to another sign of India’s innovation when he visited to have a ‘kadak chai’ at Nagpur’s viral tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala.
Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Bill Gates wrote, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”
Advertisement
The video in which Bill Gates can be seen asking for ‘One chai’ and watching Dolly Chaiwala closely, has sparked a conversation around ‘Chai’, a hot beverage originating in the early modern Indian subcontinent made by brewing black tea in milk and water and then sweetening with sugar.
Advertisement
In the video, Gates can be seen awestruck by the moves of Dolly Chaiwala that had made him widely popular around the country.
In the captions of the video, Gates writes that he is excited to be back in India which is home to incredible innovators.
Advertisement
Gate further writed that he is working on new ways to save and improve lives and even make a cup of chai. “Looking forward to many Chai Pe Charcha!,” Gates added.
With over 21 lakh likes, the video has been watched by more than 2.9 crore people across the globe.
Advertisement
Many brands including Swiggy have responded to the video asking, “How much was the bill?.”
Advertisement
Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:13 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.