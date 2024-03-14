×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Biocon arm partners with Eris Lifesciences for branded formulations business

Following the announcement of the deal, Biocon shares surged as much as 8% to an intraday high of Rs 273.45.

Reported by: Business Desk
Hand shake
Deal | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Biocon-Eris Life deal: Bengaluru-based Biocon, a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has approved the transfer of its branded formulations business in India to Eris Lifesciences.

Following the announcement of the deal, Biocon shares surged as much as 8% to an intraday high of Rs 273.45.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon Biologics aims to enhance patient access to its portfolio of Metabolics, Oncology, and Critical Care products in India through a long-term commercial collaboration with Eris Lifesciences. The collaboration aligns with Biocon Biologics' strategy to unlock value from its branded formulations business, which has been built over the past two decades.

This deal extends the existing partnership between Biocon Biologics and Eris, which was initiated for Biocon's Nephrology and Dermatology businesses in December 2023.

Advertisement

As part of the deal, Biocon Biologics has entered into a 10-year supply agreement with Eris. The total transaction value is pegged at Rs 1,242 crore, reflecting an accretive multiple of 3.4 times of revenues and 18 times of EBITDA.

Over 430 employees associated with the business are expected to transition to Eris, ensuring continuity for both employees and patients.

Advertisement

Biocon shares ended 4.23 per cent higher at Rs 263.80 and Eris Lifesciences advanced 3.32 per cent to settle at Rs 858.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

a few seconds ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

2 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

2 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

4 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

5 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

6 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

9 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

11 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

13 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

16 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

18 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

20 minutes ago
Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj's New Film

21 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

25 minutes ago
PM Modi- with- Amit-Shah

BJP’s Foolproof Strategy

26 minutes ago
Robyn Bernard

Robyn Bernard Dies At 64

28 minutes ago
Bernard Dunne

Boxing HPD Dunne resigns

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo