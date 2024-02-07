English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Budget deal leaves EU isolated in Ukraine aid push

European Parliament must now approve the budget package before money can start flowing to Kyiv.

rdigitalRebecca Christie
Commerzebank
Commerzebank | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lonely banker. Brussels has broken through an impasse over funding Ukraine, keeping its eastern border hopes alive even though U.S. aid looks out of reach for now. European Union leaders approved a 50 billion euro, four-year funding plan for Ukraine after a last-minute assent from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who had blocked a deal in December.

While Kyiv also needs additional U.S. aid, congressional gridlock and looming elections mean the EU must be prepared to go it alone. U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed $61 billion aid package has been stalled by Republican opposition. If Biden loses his re-election bid, U.S. policy may become even more erratic and inward-looking.

Advertisement

Thursday’s deal shows that France, Germany and Italy can join forces when it counts. Despite their differences on important matters like budget rules, the role of nuclear power and how to combat Chinese subsidies, leaders from the three big economies pulled together to convince Orbán to sign off. The European Parliament must now approve the budget package before money can start flowing to Kyiv as soon as April.

Orbán, in turn, decided he would have a better chance of tapping 20 billion euros in withheld European funds by rejoining the club instead of leaving the room during key votes, as he did in December when leaders decided to begin talks on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The Hungarian prime minister is due to take over the EU’s six-month rotating administrative presidency in July. If he wants anything to show for it, he’ll have to start working with his peers. Allowing the budget deal to proceed in exchange for some minor concessions was a constructive move, as would be allowing Sweden to finally join NATO.

Advertisement

Investing in Ukraine can be a high-return investment for the U.S. and the EU, presuming they can keep aid flowing. Thanks to the 160 billion euros they’ve sent to Kyiv since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, the Ukrainian economy bounced back in 2023, and the country has the potential to bring much-needed workers and growth to a region struggling with stagnation.

Europe could find the money to finance Ukraine’s recovery independently if it had to. U.S. and Japanese aid would be helpful but not essential to finding the additional 60 billion euros that Brussels estimates will now be needed. Getting a stopgap deal across the line was a necessary, if limited, first step.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement