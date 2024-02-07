English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Budget’s Rs 1 crore corpus for R&D to help India compete globally: Dr Anish Shah

The FICCI President said fiscal performance bodes well for the investor confidence.

Business Desk
Dr Anish Shah
Dr Anish Shah | Image:Dr Anish Shah
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Dr Anish Shah has said that the Interim Budget recognises innovation as a key driver for growth. 

In a post-Budget reaction statement, the FICCI President said the introduction of a significant corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for offering fifty-year interest-free loan to scale up R&D in sunrise domains will help domestically produced. The fiscal performance bodes well for the country's macroeconomic stability and investor confidence," he said.

Advertisement

The FICCI President further said, “The Interim Budget is a clear and outcome-based continuum towards “Viksit Bharat”. It brings together growth, climate, and social empowerment while maintaining a careful balance between current investment rate and fiscal discipline,” Shah added. 

The FICCI President further said, "Enabling States to adopt reforms for Viksit Bharat will seize the momentum created from the center towards ‘Amrit Kaal’. A focus on blue economy, expanding and strengthening the EV ecosystem, domestic tourism, and multi-modal logistics will propel India towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047.” 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement