English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Capex thrust, more private investment to help achieve 7% GDP in FY25: RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das said moderation seen in core inflation shows efficacy of monetary tightening.

Business Desk
Shaktikanta Das says RBI maintaining an actively disinflationary monetary policy
Shaktikanta Das says RBI maintaining an actively disinflationary monetary policy | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Over 7% GDP in FY25: India’s economic activity has sustained its strong momentum with both urban and rural demand supporting growth, said RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das . The central bank chief said a strong thrust by the government on capital expenditure coupled with signs of pick up in private investment and healthy aggregate demand conditions, are expected to lift the real GDP growth to 7 per cent in the next fiscal year of 2024-25. With this, India would see over 7 per cent growth rate for four consecutive years. 

Das was speaking during a CII session on “High Growth, Low Risk: The India Story” at Davos in Switzerland. The RBI governor underscored that amid a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability.

Highlighting the reasons behind India’s emergence as the beacon of growth, Shaktikanta Das, stated that the decisive and timely monetary policy actions of the Reserve Bank of India through appropriate policy actions and liquidity measures have helped India to achieve a quick and sustained recovery. “These actions have been supplemented by structural reforms in the areas of taxation, banking, ease of doing business, boosting physical & digital infrastructure announced by the government in the last few years, which together have boosted the medium- and long-term growth prospects of Indian economy” Das said. 

Advertisement

Inflationary measures  

On inflation, RBI Governor highlighted that the sharp moderation seen in core inflation (ex-food & fuel) in the recent months has shown the efficacy of the monetary tightening measures of the RBI and liquidity rebalancing measures. He reiterated that the future monetary policy actions of the Central Bank will steer the economy towards the 4 per cent inflation target on a durable basis given the fact that a stable inflation regime region provides a bedrock to India’s growth ambitions. For the next fiscal year FY25, RBI expects the CPI inflation to average 4.5 per cent, he added.

Commenting on the global headwinds, Das noted that the recent heightened uncertainty has resulted in emerging market (EM) economies being at the receiving end of excessive volatility in US dollar and the bond yields. “In such a situation, the EM economies which have their own domestic challenges cannot be held hostage to international financial cycles. EM economies have to act to safeguard their own interests. Accordingly, the multilateral institutions could do well to take a more nuanced and balanced view of policy perspective of the EM economies”, he added.

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement