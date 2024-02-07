English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

China issues draft guidelines for standardising AI industry

Proposed guidelines outline plans to establish over 50 national and industry-specific standards for AI by 2026.

Business Desk
China
China | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Draft guidelines for AI: China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has released draft guidelines to standardise the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The proposed guidelines outline plans to establish over 50 national and industry-specific standards for AI by 2026. Additionally, China aims to actively contribute to the formation of more than 20 international standards for AI during the same period.

Advertisement

This initiative reflects China's ongoing efforts to narrow the AI development gap with the United States, especially after the notable introduction of OpenAI's groundbreaking chatbot, ChatGPT, in late 2022. Beijing has been proactive in shaping AI regulations, including the implementation of a licencing system for products akin to ChatGPT within the country.

China's AI industry

The guidelines emphasise the importance of "seizing the early opportunities from the development of the AI industry" as China strives to strengthen its position in this rapidly advancing field.

The MIIT specifies that 60 per cent of the proposed standards should focus on supporting "general key technologies and application development projects." This strategic approach aligns with China's broader goal of fostering AI advancements that can be applied across various industries and applications.

Advertisement

Moreover, the ministry sets a target of having over 1,000 companies actively adopt and promote these emerging AI standards. This collaborative effort between the government and industry stakeholders aims to ensure widespread implementation and adherence to the established guidelines within the Chinese AI sector.

As AI continues to evolve as a transformative technology, standardisation efforts play a crucial role in promoting interoperability, reliability, and ethical considerations across the industry. China's proactive approach to setting standards reflects its commitment to harnessing the potential of AI while addressing regulatory and ethical challenges.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement