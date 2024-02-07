Advertisement

Draft guidelines for AI: China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has released draft guidelines to standardise the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The proposed guidelines outline plans to establish over 50 national and industry-specific standards for AI by 2026. Additionally, China aims to actively contribute to the formation of more than 20 international standards for AI during the same period.

Advertisement

This initiative reflects China's ongoing efforts to narrow the AI development gap with the United States, especially after the notable introduction of OpenAI's groundbreaking chatbot, ChatGPT, in late 2022. Beijing has been proactive in shaping AI regulations, including the implementation of a licencing system for products akin to ChatGPT within the country.

China's AI industry

The guidelines emphasise the importance of "seizing the early opportunities from the development of the AI industry" as China strives to strengthen its position in this rapidly advancing field.

The MIIT specifies that 60 per cent of the proposed standards should focus on supporting "general key technologies and application development projects." This strategic approach aligns with China's broader goal of fostering AI advancements that can be applied across various industries and applications.

Advertisement

Moreover, the ministry sets a target of having over 1,000 companies actively adopt and promote these emerging AI standards. This collaborative effort between the government and industry stakeholders aims to ensure widespread implementation and adherence to the established guidelines within the Chinese AI sector.

As AI continues to evolve as a transformative technology, standardisation efforts play a crucial role in promoting interoperability, reliability, and ethical considerations across the industry. China's proactive approach to setting standards reflects its commitment to harnessing the potential of AI while addressing regulatory and ethical challenges.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)