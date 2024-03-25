Chinese EV makers to dominate Bangkok motor show with new launch announcements

Advertisement

Buoyed by strong Electric Vehicle (EV) sales, Chinese car makers will dominate the Bangkok International Motor Show this week, reaffirming the growing challenge to Japanese auto giants that have long dominated Thailand's vehicle market.

Chinese automakers such as Geely's Zeekr and state-owned Xpeng Motors are set to unveil their latest EVs to Thai customers as they debut at the Bangkok motor show, a week-long expo that opens to the public on Wednesday.

The EV newcomers gave a sneak-peek into their cars and technology at slick booths shoulder to shoulder with those from market leaders like Toyota Motor that are household names in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Hangzhou-headquartered Zeekr will launch two EV models in Thailand in June and open ten showrooms in the country this year, as part of a wider expansion in Southeast Asia, Vice President and Head of Emerging Market Mars Chen said.

The VP and Head of EMS said Zeekr planned to position itself in the premium segment: “In the premium segment, there's a lot of room for a new player like us.” Zeekr will compete with Chinese companies like BYD and Great Wall Motor that currently have the biggest share of Thailand's EV market.

Guangzhou-based Xpeng, which is showcasing a flying drone car at its booth, plans to open five showrooms in Thailand this year to offer higher-end EVs, said Elsa Zhang, senior manager for its overseas business.

Chinese automakers have committed to invest more than $1.44 billion in production facilities in Southeast Asia's largest auto manufacturing hub.

(With Reuters Inputs)