×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Chinese EV makers to dominate Bangkok motor show with new launch announcements

China's Zeekr, Xpeng debut at Bangkok Motor Show, Thailand sees EV production capacity at 1 lakh by year end

Reported by: Business Desk
BYD plans to launch third EV in India
China's Zeekr, Xpeng debut at Bangkok Motor Show | Image:BYD
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Buoyed by strong Electric Vehicle (EV) sales, Chinese car makers will dominate the Bangkok International Motor Show this week, reaffirming the growing challenge to Japanese auto giants that have long dominated Thailand's vehicle market.

Chinese automakers such as Geely's Zeekr and state-owned Xpeng Motors are set to unveil their latest EVs to Thai customers as they debut at the Bangkok motor show, a week-long expo that opens to the public on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The EV newcomers gave a sneak-peek into their cars and technology at slick booths shoulder to shoulder with those from market leaders like Toyota Motor that are household names in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Hangzhou-headquartered Zeekr will launch two EV models in Thailand in June and open ten showrooms in the country this year, as part of a wider expansion in Southeast Asia, Vice President and Head of Emerging Market Mars Chen said.

Advertisement

The VP and Head of EMS said Zeekr planned to position itself in the premium segment: “In the premium segment, there's a lot of room for a new player like us.” Zeekr will compete with Chinese companies like BYD and Great Wall Motor that currently have the biggest share of Thailand's EV market.

Guangzhou-based Xpeng, which is showcasing a flying drone car at its booth, plans to open five showrooms in Thailand this year to offer higher-end EVs, said Elsa Zhang, senior manager for its overseas business.

Advertisement

Chinese automakers have committed to invest more than $1.44 billion in production facilities in Southeast Asia's largest auto manufacturing hub. 

(With Reuters Inputs) 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of acid attack.

CPI (M) Workers Hacked

a minute ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Clash between MI fans

11 minutes ago
Beggar on the streets of Guwahat with QR code scanner

Digital Beggar Guwahati

12 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
LSEG

Energy shares FTSE

15 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal temple

17 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's Holi

17 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

19 minutes ago
UK Monarch King Charles III and his nephew Peter Phllips

Phillips on King Charles

21 minutes ago
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country

Jawans Play Holi

23 minutes ago
China and foreign CEOs dance ever trickier tango

China and foreign CEOs

32 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack

Moscow Terror Attack

33 minutes ago
Russian Rouble

Russian Rouble weakens

34 minutes ago
pm modi

PM on Mahakal Temple Fire

37 minutes ago
Sidharth and Kiara

Sid-Kiara's First Holi

43 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei share average

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo