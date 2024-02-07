Advertisement

WCL to repurpose mines: Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiary, Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), are gearing up to repurpose several closed mines in the Chhindwara Pench area for green projects, according to Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. Speaking at the Western Coal Fields headquarters, Meena announced plans for the installation of integrated solar and pump storage projects on de-coaled land, optimising the use of WCL assets.

The initiative focuses on transforming five old mines in the Chhindwara Pench area into sites for integrated solar and hydropower plants. The goal is to contribute significantly to green energy production while effectively utilising WCL assets. Meena, accompanied by the WCL chairman, managing director, and other officials, conducted a site visit to inspect the old coal mines where mining operations have concluded.

Optimum utilisation

"WCL will conduct surveys of additional de-coaled assets in the region. After expert assessments, WCL aims to maximise the utilisation of these de-coaled assets," stated Meena during the press briefing.

In addition to the green projects, Meena revealed that the government has approved a scheme promoting coal gasification through 'viability gap funding.' Earlier notifications included two or three incentives for coal gasification initiatives.

Meena elaborated on the financial support provided by the government, stating, "For private sector initiatives establishing coal gasification plants, the government will offer Rs 1,000 crore or 15 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower. Similarly, private entrepreneurs investing a minimum of Rs 100 crore in small gasification plants will receive viability gap funding of 15 per cent of the project cost."

The concerted efforts by CIL and WCL align with broader governmental strategies to promote sustainable energy initiatives and enhance the efficient use of coal-related assets.

(with PTI inputs)