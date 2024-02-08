Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Coinbase join hands with Yellow Card to extend USDC support to Africa

African users will access USDCs through the Coinbase Wallet, which recently added feature allowing transfers via links across various social media platforms.

Business Desk
View of Kilimanjaro from Amboseli National Park, Kenya
View of Kilimanjaro from Amboseli National Park, Kenya | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

USDC in Africa: Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has joined hands with Africa's Yellow Card to extend the reach of its offerings to an additional 20 African nations. The collaboration primarily aims to augment access to the USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin currently valued at $1.00.

In a statement issued on January 11, Coinbase articulated that the alliance aims to propel the evolution of financial transactions by enabling millions of users to utilise USDC for swift, cost-effective operations. This functionality will be facilitated through both Coinbase and Yellow Card platforms.

Advertisement

Chris Maurice, the CEO of Yellow Card, elaborated to Cointelegraph that the partnership entails the integration of Yellow Card's payment infrastructure in Africa. This integration will empower customers to seamlessly convert fiat currency into Bitcoin (BTC) and USDC, which operates on Ethereum's layer 2 rollup Base.

African users will access this feature through the Coinbase Wallet, which has recently added a novel capability allowing transfers via links across various social media platforms, including iMessage, Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advertisement

Beyond USDC, Maurice indicated that additional cryptocurrencies and stablecoins endorsed by Coinbase will be incorporated into the system. Yellow Card currently operates in 20 countries, encompassing nations such as Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Brining financial sustainability

Coinbase said that many of these markets showcase characteristics such as high inflation rates and dependency on remittances. Consequently, the partnership aspires to introduce a more financially sustainable method of conducting transactions in these regions. The exchange further highlighted that Africa stands as the continent with the youngest demographic profile globally, underscoring the potential for economic development.

Chris Maurice expressed confidence that this collaboration will streamline commerce for numerous Africans, asserting, "Stablecoins like USDC address tangible challenges faced by individuals and businesses across the continent."

Advertisement

Highlighting prevalent use cases, Maurice noted that cryptocurrencies serve as a practical solution for international payments, remittances, and safeguarding assets against inflationary pressures. Data from BitcoinAfrica.io reveals that South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Ghana lead in Bitcoin adoption within the African continent.

The Central African Republic initially embraced Bitcoin as a legal tender. However, this initiative was curtailed when the government launched its cryptocurrency, Sango Coin, shortly after enacting the Bitcoin legislation.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement