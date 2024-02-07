Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Coinbase stocks to remain volatile amid ongoing SEC lawsuit: Analyst

The anticipated price swings for Coinbase's stock follow a recent 28% decline over the past 30 days.

Business Desk
Coinbase
Coinbase | Image:Coinbase
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Coinbase stocks volatility: Coinbase's stock value is set for potential near-term volatility, influenced by both its ongoing legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and an anticipated decline in Bitcoin's price, as outlined by Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau.

In a recent interview, Lau underlined the persistent regulatory uncertainties surrounding Coinbase, currently facing a lawsuit alleging SEC violations. This uncertainty, coupled with an expected dip in Bitcoin's price, which stands at $41,863 as of the latest update, may contribute to fluctuations in Coinbase's stock, currently valued at $125.

Advertisement

Lau pointed to the lack of clear regulations in the United States as a regulatory overhang affecting Coinbase's stock. However, analyst Elliot Stein expressed optimism, predicting a 70 per cent chance of Coinbase receiving a full dismissal in its lawsuit against the SEC.

The anticipated price swings for Coinbase's stock follow a recent 28 per cent decline over the past 30 days. Despite this short-term setback, the stock has experienced an overall gain of approximately 67 per cent in the past three months.

Advertisement

Lau attributed this overall increase to Bitcoin's surge at the end of 2023, driven by optimism surrounding the SEC's approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on January 10. However, Bitcoin has seen a 10.37 per cent drop in the past two weeks post-approval.

In addressing Bitcoin's future, Lau expects short-term price fluctuations, stating, "I do think that in the near term, there will be some downward momentum on Bitcoin until the next catalyst."

Advertisement

Notably, on January 23, JPMorgan downgraded Coinbase's stock to an "underweight rating," citing the declining Bitcoin price and the listing of spot Bitcoin ETF shares. The landscape remains dynamic as both legal proceedings and market dynamics continue to influence the trajectory of Coinbase's stock and Bitcoin's value.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement