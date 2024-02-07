Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

CoinDCX with Solana Foundation unveil Rs 25 crore grant for Indian Web3 developers

Scheduled for launch on January 26 with a theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ for 2024, the collaboration seeks to harness India's entrepreneurial capabilities.

Anirudh Trivedi
Solana
Solana | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Solana developers grant: CoinDCX, Solana Foundation, and Superteam have jointly announced a Rs 25 crore grant program dedicated to boosting the growth of Indian web3 developers. The program is exclusively designed for Indian developers engaged in the Solana ecosystem with an aim to increase the adoption of public blockchains across the country.

Scheduled for launch on January 26, 2024, with the Republic Day theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ for 2024, the collaboration seeks to harness India's entrepreneurial capabilities to develop world-class web3 products. 

Advertisement

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder of CoinDCX, expressed excitement about the collaboration, underlining its potential to benefit the Indian web3 industry. “Drawing parallels to the success of India's IT/ITeS sector, which has surpassed a $200 billion industry and is projected to reach $350 billion in revenues by 2030, we need to cultivate talent for sustained market share and leadership in blockchain software development. 

“With India already contributing 11 per cent of global web3 developers, I expect an encouraging ecosystem and government support to transform the country into a web3 powerhouse, adding a robust 1.1 trillion dollars to the economy,” added Gupta.

Advertisement

Akshay BD, Advisor at Solana Foundation, highlighted the initiative's significance in supporting Indian developers to build and deploy global protocols from India. “A tight integration between Solana’s ecosystem and CoinDCX’s products allows developers and companies to create delightful experiences for their customers while staying compliant with the existing regulations,” Akshay added. 

Open to all

Solana Foundation grants are open to all enthusiasts interested in building in web3, including individuals, teams, governmental bodies, non-profit organizations, corporate entities, universities, and academic institutions. Successful grantees will have the opportunity to join Superteam India, an exclusive community dedicated to building the next generation of internet applications and protocols within the Solana ecosystem.

CoinDCX and Solana Foundation will support technical education for developers to accelerate responsible adoption of public blockchains. Solana Foundation will host two global hackathons annually, with CoinDCX as a sponsor for an India-specific prize track. CoinDCX Ventures will invest in the most promising teams emerging from these hackathons.

Advertisement

The collaboration will focus on advancing real-world use cases of public blockchains, such as loyalty programs and tokenisation of Real World Assets. This allows individuals to gain fractional ownership of assets that may have otherwise been unaffordable.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World6 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info6 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement