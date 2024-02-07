Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Terraform Labs has been at the centre of controversy, particularly linked to the collapse of TerraUSD, a stablecoin designed to maintain a constant $1 value.

Business Desk
Crypto winter
Crypto winter | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Terraform Labs, the entity behind the troubled stablecoin TerraUSD, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The filing, submitted on Sunday and recorded in the bankruptcy court in Delaware, reveals that the Singapore-based company lists its assets and liabilities within the $100-$500 million range.

Terraform Labs has been at the centre of controversy, particularly linked to the collapse of TerraUSD, a stablecoin designed to maintain a constant $1 value. The collapse of TerraUSD had far-reaching implications, causing turbulence in cryptocurrency markets globally in 2022.

Advertisement

Amid bankruptcy filing, a federal judge recently postponed the trial of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Terraform Labs and its co-founder, Do Kwon. The SEC's civil case revolves around an alleged $40 billion cryptocurrency fraud, holding Kwon and Terraform Labs responsible for the collapse of two cryptocurrencies that sent shockwaves through the crypto markets.

The SEC's scrutiny is closely tied to the downfall of TerraUSD and the more traditional token Luna, which had strong associations with TerraUSD. Both cryptocurrencies collectively lost an estimated $40 billion or more when TerraUSD failed to maintain its $1 peg in May 2022.

Advertisement

This bankruptcy filing adds another layer of complexity to Terraform Labs' already challenging situation. As the legal battles unfold, the cryptocurrency industry watches closely to assess the broader implications and potential regulatory responses to such developments in the digital asset space.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News3 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement