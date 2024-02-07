Advertisement

Ethereum ETF approval: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended the deliberation period for Fidelity's Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF) bid, pushing the decision date to March 5. The regulatory body cited the need for sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and related issues. Analysts, including James Seyffart, anticipated the delay and highlighted late May as a crucial period, with the SEC's final deadline for approving or denying VanEck's Ether ETF set for May 23.

In a move signalling the growing interest in cryptocurrency ETFs, Direxion submitted applications for five Bitcoin ETFs on January 18. This follows similar filings by ProShares and REX Shares, indicating a trend toward leveraged Bitcoin ETFs. Direxion's filing outlines plans for 1x, 1.5x, and 2x long leveraged Bitcoin funds, along with corresponding short leveraged funds. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted the potential scenario where leveraged Bitcoin ETFs outnumber their long-only counterparts, a development considered unprecedented.

As the SEC navigates these ETF applications, opinions differ on the likelihood of approval for spot Ether ETFs. Balchunas expressed a 70 per cent chance of approval by May, considering the SEC's deadline for VanEck's fund. However, Mark Yusko, the co-founder and CEO of Morgan Creek Capital, remains cautious, suggesting that the SEC's stance on cryptocurrencies may still be hostile.

Yusko also raised the possibility of Ether being classified as a security, in contrast to Bitcoin, which SEC Chair Gary Gensler previously categorized as a commodity. The evolving regulatory landscape continues to shape the trajectory of cryptocurrency ETFs, with market participants keenly awaiting regulatory decisions in the coming months.