Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Vitalik Buterin optimistic about AI resolving bugs in Ethereum code

Experiments conducted by OpenZeppelin in July 2023 used OpenAI's GPT-4 to identify security issues in Solidity smart contracts, Ethereum's native language.

Business Desk
Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vitalik on AI: Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has expressed optimism about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in addressing one of Ethereum's major technical challenges – identifying and rectifying bugs embedded within its code. Buterin shared his enthusiasm for AI-powered auditing as a solution to Ethereum's ‘biggest technical risk’ in a post on X dated February 18.

His remarks coincide with Ethereum's upcoming Dencun upgrade, scheduled for launch on March 13. While Ethereum progresses towards implementing crucial upgrades like Dencun, the discovery and resolution of bugs remain imperative for the blockchain's long-term development.

However, the reliability of AI in bug detection within Ethereum's code is a subject of debate. Experiments conducted by OpenZeppelin in July 2023 used OpenAI's GPT-4 to identify security issues in Solidity smart contracts, Ethereum's native language. Although GPT-4 successfully pinpointed vulnerabilities in a majority of cases, instances of erroneous identification and even the invention of nonexistent vulnerabilities were also observed.

Kang Li, Chief Security Officer at CertiK, echoed concerns about the use of AI-powered tools in coding, suggesting that they may inadvertently introduce security vulnerabilities. Despite this, Li acknowledges the potential of AI as an aid to experienced developers in code analysis and reverse engineering.

Buterin, while optimistic about AI's future, has cautioned against the hasty integration of AI with blockchain technology, particularly in high-risk applications like oracles. He underlined the importance of vigilance, highlighting the potential financial risks associated with vulnerabilities in AI-powered systems.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

