English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Dollar slips ahead of US inflation data, bitcoin climbs

The weak wage data pulled the yen to a six-week low against the euro.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar slips: The dollar declined in the Asian market on Thursday, as traders awaited US inflation data to assess the validity of predictions for up to five Fed interest rate cuts this year.

Concurrently, weak wage data pulled the yen to a six-week low against the euro.

Advertisement

Bitcoin traded just below a two-year high at $46,400, following the much-anticipated US approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, driving a 70 per cent increase since mid-October. The Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose approximately 0.3 per cent, with cautious moves ahead of the US data release.

Modest currency gains

The euro and sterling experienced modest gains, while the dollar index fell to 102.23. Despite a recovery, futures suggest the market expects 140 basis points of cuts this year, prompting caution from Rabobank about overly optimistic positions. Rabobank predicts a correction in the outlook, anticipating dollar support over a 1-to-3-month view, with the euro potentially falling to $1.05 amid Germany's economic challenges.

US core inflation for December is projected at 0.3 per cent, marking its slowest rise since early 2021. Analysts note that this reading could reduce the urgency of interest rate cuts. Following Wednesday's sharp gains, the dollar declined 0.3 per cent against the yen.

Advertisement

Japanese workers' real wages shrank for a 20th straight month in November, defying officials' hopes for wage gains before policy tightening. The softer dollar aided China's yuan, rebounding from a one-month low. South Korea's central bank maintained its policy rate for an eighth consecutive meeting, leaving the won marginally stronger at 1,315.8 per dollar.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement